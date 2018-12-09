Not a dry eye!

She’s captured the hearts of the nation with her witty one liners and no nonsense ways – it’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!‘s Emily Atack!

Giving ITV viewers countless LOL’s throughout her 2018 stint, 28-year-old Emily has braved the creepy crawlies, faced the critters and battled with plenty of roaches.

Making it to the very final of the hit show, the official runner-up (or ‘Princess of the Jungle’, in Emily’s words) gave viewers one last reason to choke up – bidding a teary farewell to the Ozzie outback.

Just moments before Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly hailed Harry Redknapp as the winner, Emily thanked her hosts for a life changing experience.

Choking back tears, The Inbetweeners star shared: ‘I cannot tell you, I’m gonna start crying already. Its changed my life in so many ways.’

Continuing, Emily added: ‘I came into this with a bit of a difficult start to the year, I didn’t know what I was doing or where I was gonna go.

‘But this place has given me so much self acceptance. I’ve just learnt to accept this is who I am.’

Emotionally, she then added: ‘I’ve learnt to just relax a bit. I will never ever doubt myself again.

‘I’ve just learnt I can survive in a jungle. I’ve found some new love and respect for myself.’

The newly crowned King of the Jungle Harry also gave viewers a bout of teary eyes, having credited his beloved wide Sandra for his successful Jungle stay.

Before admitting the time away from his other half had been ‘very difficult’, Harry revealed his time Down Under had been ‘tougher than expected’.

Thanking his campmates, Harry added: ‘I made so many good friends. Its been an unbelievable experience.’

Congratulations to the King and Princess of the 2018 Jungle!