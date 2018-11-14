Emily has opened up about joining the show

With only a few short days until the new series kicks off again, I’m A Celebrity fever has well and truly hit the nation.

And after ITV finally let slip who’s set to enter the Jungle, it looks like we could be about to witness a new celeb romance as Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack has opened up about finding love on the show.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Kiosk Keith replaced by new shack owner Kiosk KEV… and he looks even scarier!

‘I’m young and single so I’m open to love wherever it might be,’ she said after touching down in Brisbane airport.

Asked who her ideal man is, the star – who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the hit E4 comedy – said: ‘I’m really happy John Barrowman’s in there.

‘I know he’s gay, but still I would quite like to cuddle up with him. I’m a huge fan of John, I’m so happy he’s going in.’

OKAY, so not exactly a Jungle romance but we’re hoping these two can strike up a pretty great friendship instead.

And it looks like the men of the camp are in for a treat, as the 28-year-old added: ‘I’ve packed loads of swimwear — some lovely bikinis.

‘I hope to make some really nice friends.’

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty has previously opened up about her relationship status, teasing she’s ready to find a man.

‘I am single at the moment. And never say never (to finding a romance in the camp),’ she said.