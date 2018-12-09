Ouch!

She’s made it all the way to the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final, but it seems the Bushtucker Trials aren’t any easier for Emily Atack.

In a sneak peak from tonight’s final instalment, the actress can be seen struggling as she takes on her final challenge entitled Fill Your Face.

Attempting to win herself a luxury meal for her final night in camp, Emily is joined by several critters as she stands with her head in a plastic bowl.

As host Declan Donnelly announces: ‘Here comes the first critter dump,’ Emily can be seen to be visibly nervous, before Dec adds: ‘That’s one kilogram of giant mealworms and you’ve got 2,000 crickets.’

The 28-year-old star squirms as she attempts to keep her mouth shut, but as Holly Willoughby asks her what she’s thinking, Emily quickly replies: ‘I need a glass of wine after this!’

Dec, 43, laughs at her comment before Holly reminds her that she’ll be able to choose her alcoholic beverage to go with her luxury dinner.

Despite having bugs ‘biting her nipples’, Emily managed to endure the five minute ordeal and won the stars for camp.

Speaking during tonight’s final episode, Emily said of her time in the jungle: ‘It is the hardest, hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, but also the most rewarding. I just feel like I’ve been so strong in here.

‘I can’t believe it! I’m in the final three, last woman standing!’ she added.

The Inbetweeners actress is up against Harry Redknapp and John Barrowman to win the jungle crown.