What did you make of the new arrival?

There’s been some big changes over on I’m A Celebrity this year. Not only has Holly Willoughby stepped in for long-time host Ant McPartlin while he works on his mental health, but another big character has also been replaced.

Yup, we’re of course talking about Kiosk Keith.

In case you missed it, Kiosk Kev made his jungle debut in the Outback Shack last night after taking over from axed star Kiosk Keith (aka Raymond Grant).

Celebs Fleur East and Anne Hegerty were the first to meet the replacement shopkeeper as they took on a Dingo Dollar Challenge in order to win either scones with jam and clotted cream or crudités with hummus.

After coming face-to-face with Kev – dressed as a gnome – 31-year-old Fleur said: ‘Who have we go here then? There’s a new man in town Anne.’

And it looks like viewers were just as confused by the unexpected arrival, as one wrote on Twitter: ‘No Kiosk Keith?!

What is going on with the world!! #imacelebrity #ImACeleb.’

‘Umm Kiosk Keith is where? Kiosk Kev’s got nothing on him. I’m rioting,’ wrote another.

While a third added: ‘So you’re telling me Ant AND Kiosk Keith aren’t on I’m a celeb this year? Just not the same really is it.’

And they weren’t the only ones…

While a load of fans called for Keith the return, it looks very unlikely considering he was dropped from the ITV show earlier this year after allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, unfortunately Anne and Fleur left the Outback Shack empty handed after their team mates back in Snake Rock answered a question wrong.

Rita Simons and James McVey were asked: ‘According to a recent survey, what percentage of children aspire to become a YouTuber – a) 75% or b) 65%?’ and unfortunately they went with incorrect choice b.

Meaning Kiosk Kev had to slam the shutter down in their faces. Oh dear!