It's going to be one heck of a series!

With just days until the launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, we’re talking creepy crawlies, witchetty grubs and everything in between.

Following the official confirmation of the 2018 line-up (which is epic, just FYI), we’ve been hit with another ITV blow – with speculation of a secret, unannounced campmate!

With famous faces including John Barrowman, Nick Knowles and Rita Simons all setting up for their stint Down Under, its rumoured another jungle guest will be joining them – Deal or No Deal icon Noel Edmonds!

According to The Sun, the 69-year-old TV personality has cost the channel more than £500,000 – one of the largest fees the series has ever paid.

An ITV telly insider told the publication: ‘Producers are talking about Noel as one of their best signings ever.

‘Bosses think he’ll have loads of stories to tell and will be a great talker around the campfire.

‘They’ve been desperately trying to keep him under wraps as he’s the cherry on the top of the series for them.’

Whilst the hit show is yet to confirm Noel’s arrival in Oz, I’m A Celebrity fans have already gathered online to share their excitement over the rumours.

‘If Noel Edmonds goes in #imacelebrity and the live trial isn’t a jungle version of Deal or No Deal I’ll be very disappointed,’ said one.

Agreeing, another added that Noel’s signing would make the series ‘the best lineup to have ever existed in reality TV ever’.

Yup, no mean feat.

‘If Noel Edmonds really is going into I’m a celeb then this year’s line up is 🔥,’ shared a third.

Following some major changes to this years format, fans are also eager to welcome Holly Willoughby to the I’m A Celebrity family.

Having battled a bout of personal issues, Ant McPartlin decided to opt out of joining co-host Declan Donnelly on the show – leaving his pal Holly to step in for him.

We’re counting down the days!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts Sunday, November 18 at 9pm on ITV