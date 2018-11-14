We suggest you look away if you're easily freaked out!

I’m A Celebrity 2018 is literally right around the corner, which means we’ve had to cancel all our evening plans for the next three weeks. No regrets…

But while we might be looking forward to seeing Harry Redknapp chow down on some kangaroo testicles and Rita Simons share her bed with a giant snake, we reckon the celebs themselves are feeling a little bit anxious at the moment.

And we can’t really blame them considering their first challenge has been revealed – and it’s probably the most terrifying thing we’ve ever seen.

Apparently, ahead of their jungle experience one lucky group of stars will have to climb up a seven-metre high structure over Purling Brook Falls which will replace the ‘walk the plank’ from previous years.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, a scary metal structure can be seen towering above the 105-metre waterfall which celebs – such as Emily Atack and James McVey – will have to face in order to decide who gets to stay in the luxury camp.

Purling Brook Falls is located in the Gondwana Rainforest and according to the publication, it’s the most notorious suicide spot on the Gold Coast.

I’m A Celebrity is set to kick off this Sunday (18th November), with host Declan Donnelly taking the reigns next to This Morning’s Holly Willoughby for the first time while Ant McPartlin continues to take time away from his TV commitments.

Dec, 43, revealed that he’d chosen to work with Holly because he didn’t want to pick another man.

‘It is obviously tinged with sadness that Ant won’t be coming this year,’ he said.

‘I’m going to really miss him, but it’s only for one series and he’ll be back stronger next year.

‘I’m really grateful to Holly for stepping in and agreeing to come. I didn’t want to host this series with another guy so Holly was top of my list.’