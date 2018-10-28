I’m A Celebrity 2018: Fans delight as FIRST trailer from new series drops!

It's almost time!

With the clocks going back an hour last night, it’s officially winter, and you know what that means – the return of I’m A Celebrity!

And fans of the show were left delighted last night, when the FIRST ever trailer for the new series dropped during the ad breaks of The X Factor – eek!

On his and Ant McPartlin’s official Twitter account, Declan Donnelly teased fans that there would be a new promo dropping on Saturday night.

He wrote: ‘Keep your eyes peeled around #TheXFactor tonight, might just be the premiere of this years #ImACeleb promo. Not long now… 🇦🇺 D’.

And fans couldn’t hide their excitement over the news, with one saying: ‘So cant wait Dec, holly and u are going to be brilliant on it this year ❤️’

Another also commented: ‘Ooooo… i’m so excited Dec absolutely love @imacelebrity 🕸🐍’. And a third said: ‘IM SO BUZZING FOR IM A CELEB ITS NOT NORMAL’. Don’t worry fellow Twitter user – we feel the same…

But there was one noticeable absence in the new, 40-second trailer for the series. Holly Willoughby, who will be filling in for Ant on the show, wasn’t included in the promo. However, neither was long-time presenter Dec – so we guess we can forgive the omission!

The hilarious new trailer shows a father/daughter duo trekking through the Aussie jungle – with the dad explaining the ‘legend’ of I’m A Celeb.

The girl asks: ‘Them eating kangaroo danglies, is that true?’, to which her dad responds, ‘Mm hm’.

She continues, asking: ‘Finding a face full of fish guts? Finding a croc up their creek?’. And the dad says: ‘Yep, all true’. When you put it like that, it does all sound pretty weird!

At the end of the short promo vid, it is also confirmed that that show will begin in November. It’s the first hint at an air-date fans have had so far – although there has still been no specific date revealed for when it will begin.

We can’t WAIT for the show to start now!