She's baaaaaaaaaaaack!

She’s one of the most memorable I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates, and now Helen Flanagan has returned to the jungle… well, sort of.

The mum-of-two has teamed up with Papa John’s pizza to celebrate the launch of their limited-edition BBQ Ostrich Pizza – just in time for this year’s series, which kicks off on Sunday.

I’m A Celeb fans will remember that Helen, 28, was TV gold when she headed Down Under in 2012.

Terrified of literally everything, viewers soon cottoned on to Helen’s phobias and the soap star ended up being nominated for the Bushtucker Trials almost every single night!

However, her fellow campmates ended up going hungry most days as Helen either flat out refused to do the trials, or made a very poor effort.

For Papa John’s, however, she downed Jungle Swamp Juice, Muddy Camp Water and Spicy Snake Venom, despite declaring: ‘I really want the pizza!’

But the Coronation Street star drew the line at munching on some Beasty Bites, and instead opted for a slice.

‘No, no that’s too far!’ she screamed. ‘I’ve done it all for you guys but now I really deserve a slice of pizza!’

This year, the likes of Emily Atack, James McVey and Rita Simons will be taking on the Bushtucker Trials.

However, it’s unsure how much soap star Rita will be willing to do, as she’s already admitted she’s scared of pretty much everything.

‘I don’t like confined spaces. I don’t like bugs. I don’t like heights. And I don’t like underwater particularly. Not a fan,’ the mother-of-two admitted.

Uh oh…

Papa John’s BBQ Ostrich Pizza is available now at Papa John’s outlets nationwide priced at £10.99.