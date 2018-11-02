Will he appear on the show this year?

I’m A Celebrity will be back on our telly screens in a matter of weeks, which means the rumour-mill has gone into over drive about who could be entering the Australian Jungle.

But while the likes of Seann Walsh, Kieran Hayler and Dani Dyer are all tipped to be heading Down Under, there’s one man who is desperate to be served up a plate of witchetty grubs – and that’s Spencer Matthews.

The Made In Chelsea original was booted off the ITV show after just three days back in 2015 when he admitted he was taking a ‘steroid-based medication’.

At the time, the 30-year-old insisted he left the show off his own back, but Spencer has finally admitted the truth and confessed he’s dying to make a big return.

‘I made a mistake but I didn’t really drop the ball,’ he said.

‘I was more than willing to complete in that show, I absolutely loved it and was having the time of my life.

‘I was removed completely against my will and for that it’s annoying because I would loved to have done it.’

He added to Closer Online: ‘It’s a bit of an ordeal now and a lot of people think I left on my own and that’s simply not true. I was fully taken out against my will.’

Speaking about re-joining the show, he added: ‘I would love to go back and I would love to win it and set everyone straight. But is it relevant now? Probably not.’

If Spencer headed back into the Jungle it would mean leaving behind his newborn baby Theodore who he welcomed into the world with wife Vogue Williams, 33, just eight weeks ago.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his little family, Spencer said: ‘I mean life has a whole new meaning as any parent will tell you. It’s wonderful.