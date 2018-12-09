Your King has been crowned!

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 has given us three weeks of disgusting Bushtucker Trials, hilarious dingo dollar challenges and amazing Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby moments.

But now your camp winner has finally been crowned – congratulations Harry Redknapp!

The former football manager has become King of Jungle after winning over the nation with his witty one liners and hilarious anecdotes.

Not to mention that adorable moment when he was reunited with wife Sandra…

Speaking about his journey Down Under, 71-year-old Harry confessed: ‘It was tougher than I expected, no one tells you anything. I made so many good friends though it was an unbelievable experience. ‘

Revealing he had no idea what to expect, he added: ‘I thought we’d be getting a nice bit of grub every night. I thought they’d cut, go round the back and let us go and have a coffee and a bacon sandwich.’

And it’s fair to say that fans over on Twitter are just a little bit excited about Harry’s win…

Coming in a close second was Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, who was also a firm favourite with viewers thanks to her honesty and willingness to take on everything the Jungle threw at her.

Opening up about learning to love herself, the actress explained: ‘I cannot tell you, I’m gonna start crying already. Its changed my life in so many ways.

‘I came into this with a bit of a difficult start to the year, I didn’t know what I was doing or where I was gonna go. But this place has given me so much self acceptance.’

She added: ‘I’ve just learnt to accept this is who I am. I will never ever doubt myself again. I’ve just learnt I can survive in a jungle. I’ve found some new love and respect for myself.’

And in third place was WestEnd performer John Barrowman, who left the Jungle after taking on possibly the most disgusting Bushtucker Trial in the history of I’m A Celebrity.

Speaking to Holly and Dec after crossing the bridge, the 51-year-old said: ‘I’m so happy. I can’t tell you how happy I am. It’s just amazing.

‘It’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever done. It was harder than I ever thought.’

Opening up about his struggles, the star continued: ‘I hit a wall at four days, I had to sit for a day or two and readjust.’

Before adding: ‘It’s probably one of the toughest things, it’s the best experience but the toughest experience. And you’ll learn so much about yourself.’

What on earth are we going to do with our evenings now?!