We can't watch! 🙈🙈



I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Anne Hegerty has faced a hard couple of days in the Jungle after opening up about her autism struggle.

But it looks like things are about to get tougher for The Chase quizmaster after she was voted to take on the next terrifying Bushtucker Trial.

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Holly Willoughby WON’T be replaced following mixed viewer reaction

The scarily-named Monstrous Monoliths will see The Governess stand in a giant fake rock while she has to work out the codes to a series of padlocks which will release the stars – and hopefully win camp some meals.

But obviously this is I’m A Celebrity, so all manner of things are set to get dropped on her head during the challenge. Eek!

Unfortunately, while the 60-year-old has been pretty strong so far, it looks like this particular trial gets the better of her as a teaser clip of tonight’s show sees her completely losing her cool.

As Anne can be heard screaming ‘oh my god’, host Holly Willoughby is forced to step in and reassure her: ‘It’s alright, this is only a bit of slime… there’s nothing in there that’s going to hurt you!’

Fingers crossed the star can combat her nerves and bring home some food for the hungry celebs!

Meanwhile, this comes after fans watched Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack take on the first Bushtucker trial last night where she came face-to-face with 50 snakes.

Trapped in the ‘Jungle Viper Pit’, 28-year-old Emily was forced to make her way through a dark passage and put her hands into holes containing some angry serpents, before having to lie down in a box with them slithering over her.

And the telly star clearly didn’t catch the snakes on a good day, as one actually bit her thumb.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight – Tuesday 20th November at 9pm on ITV.