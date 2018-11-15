And she's still hating the bugs...

As Holly Willoughby prepares for a stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! now she’s given This Morning viewers a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Speaking to presenters Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes in a video on the show, an excited Holly revealed that she’s been lifting up toilet seats and checking in her shoes for bugs since landing in Australia.

‘It’s only me in the Australian jungle,’ the 37-year-old started the video.

‘I’ve arrived safe and sound, I’m settling into my new home. It’s amazing here! It’s so beautiful. For somebody that’s not that brilliant with nature, I’m sort of fitting in OK.’

Opening up about her experience with the critter-filled Jungle so far, the mum-of-three continued: ‘I’ve seen a spider. It was only a little one, but it was a real-life spider. I’m lifting up toilet seats wherever I go. I’m checking inside my shoes. Yet to see a snake.’

The telly star – who’s travelled Down Under with husband Dan Baldwin and their kids Harry, nine, Belle, seven – then went on to give fans a snippet of what we can expect from the first celebrity trial – and there’s crocodiles involved!

‘We’ve done a few sort of rehearsal-y bits,’ she said. ‘I’ve done a Bushtucker Trial. Well, I haven’t done it, but I’ve watched one.

‘So I’ve seen crocodiles and stuff. Something’s just landed on my arm – eek! There’s things that land on you everywhere. They have flies that bite. Everything bites.

‘Everything wants to eat you. We’re just gearing up to get ready. You all know the line-up now, which I think is amazing. If I’m feeling nervous, the celebrities must be even more nervous.’

She ended her message: ‘Sending you lots of love and I’m missing you and yeah, hope you enjoy the first show. Love you!’

After Holly’s message had finished, Phil and Rochelle then went on to give fans a cheeky glimpse of the star in the famous I’m A Celeb shower.

As the presenter could be seen in a pair of denim shorts and a t-shirt, Rochelle then joked: ‘Sadly for the viewers it’s not in the white bikini!’

Well, we can’t wait for Holly to make her debut on Sunday!