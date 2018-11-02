This is exhausting!

Holly Willoughby is about to head off on an exciting trip Down Under to present the latest series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The This Morning host has ditched her day time job to join Declan Donnelly on the ITV telly show while Ant McPartlin continues to take some time away from the spotlight.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Holly Willoughby spends quality time with her girls before heading Down Under for I’m A Celebrity

But while three weeks spent in sunny Australia seems like the dream to us, it turns out Holly has actually got a tough time ahead of her and will even face 1:30am wake up calls! Rather you than us, Hols…

‘Everyone thinks Holly has got the easiest job but in reality it’s actually a really full on gig,’ an insider told The Sun.

“She will have to start her day at 1.30am to make sure she is at the camp by 2.30am, which is when the work really starts.

‘As with any TV shows, especially live ones, there are lots of meetings, rehearsals and script reading. Holly and Dec will watch back what happened overnight so they know exactly what is going on in the camp and with the celebrities.’

The show starts at 7am Australian time and usually ends after an hour and a half. But if you think Holly and Dec’s work is done by then, you’d be wrong!

The insider revealed that even when the main show is over, the hosts will then be filming for the ITV2 spin off show before heading to the trial at 9.30am.

And if you get a celeb like Gillian McKeith, they could end up being there all day…

The source continued: ‘Viewers only see the finished product but in reality it takes ages to get ready for the trial – there are safety briefings, run throughs, health checks and various other things to make sure everything is perfect when the celebrity takes part – and Holly will have to be there for all of it.’

But there will be some down-time for the star as her day is likely to end at around 2pm where she’ll get a whole two hours’ free to spend with her family before dinner at 4pm.

‘She’ll have dinner at 4pm and to go to bed at around 6pm to make sure she is fresh and raring to go the next morning as there are no days off,’ the source finally added.

Well, we’re exhausted even reading this…