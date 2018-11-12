STAY CALM PEOPLE

With just one week to go until I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! kicks off once again (eeeek!), the whole nation can’t stop guessing who’ll be sharing their bed with a load of critters on Sunday.

The anticipation is killing us right now.

While those pesky bosses over at ITV still haven’t confirmed the official list of celebs, fortunately for us a few of them have been spotted arriving in Brisbane ahead of the launch show.

So either they’re about to be chucked out of an aeroplane into the Australian jungle, or these stars have just jetted off on some seriously ill-timed solo holidays…

This morning Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer was the third famous face to land in Down Under as he was snapped walking through the airport.

The 20-year-old soap hunk – who plays Prince McQueen in the Channel 4 series – was wearing a casual white t-shirt and some very shiny black trousers as he smiled at the cameras.

Clearly not willing to give the game away, Malique simply told the paparazzi: ‘I’m here on a vacation mate,’ before being helped into a car. You’re not fooling anyone!

Last night a certain football star in the form of Harry Redknapp was also spotted touching down on the Gold Coast at 10.20pm local time.

Jamie Redknapp’s dad was dressed in casual attire for the long-haul flight as he wore a pair of black jeans teamed with a fleece.

The 71-year-old football manager was seen pulling a blue suitcase through the terminal in Brisbane after flying from Heathrow airport.

X Factor finalist Fleur East is also rumoured to have joined the line up as she was spotted pushing a huge suitcase around the airport.

The 31-year-old opted for a bronze bomber jacket and matching bottoms with a white crop top underneath.

This comes after The Sun reportedly revealed the full celeb line up this year which includes former EastEnders actress Rita Simmons, Coronation Street star Sair Khan and The Chase’s Anne Hegerty.

Inbetweeners beauty Emily Atack, DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, and The Vamps star James McVey are also rumoured to be heading Down Under, while the publication reported there’s one more surprise star set to enter the jungle.

Meanwhile, the celebs were spotted just hours after hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby landed in Australia ahead of the 18th series.

Dec and Holly will front the show while Ant Mcpartlin continues to work on his sobriety following his second stint in rehab.

And, taking to Instagram, new dad Dec, 41, shared the first official snap of himself and 37-year-old Holly with his 2.6 million followers.

Giving a cheeky mention to his best pal, he captioned the shot: ‘Ant’s looking well don’t you think!? ‘I’m joking of course, Holly and I are looking forward to welcoming you to Australia next Sunday night. D.’

We are SO excited.