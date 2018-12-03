The presenter has had his say...

This year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! hasn’t been short of drama.

And despite controversial contestant Noel Edmonds getting the boot from the hit ITV show on Friday night, the 69-year-old is still getting people talking, as he’s finally opened up about that rumoured feud with host Holly Willoughby.

It was claimed that the pair fell out back in 2016 when the Deal or No Deal presenter appeared on This Morning, with Holly and her co-host Philip Schofield.

The pair allegedly came to blows after Noel credited a £2,315 yoga mat for helping cure him of prostate cancer, and said that ‘negative energy’ caused the disease.

Holly challenged the presenter’s claims to which Noel reportedly branded her ‘aggressive and disrespectful’.

But, it seems like the whole disagreement is firmly behind them as Noel has spoken out about it.

‘The truth of the matter is I respect Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. We had a spat on This Morning,’ he confessed to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Monday’s installment of Good Morning Britain.

Adding: ‘I’d love to go on and talk about the subject of human body system. I never said it cured my cancer, I said it helped me tackle the cancer. We got into one of those silly production squabbles. I saw Holly yesterday we hugged there is no feud!’

There has even been claims that Noel could clash with Declan Donnelly while he was on the show, but thankfully he put all those rumours to bed too.

In an interview with ITV’s Lorraine, Noel admitted: ‘People are trying to make out I’m jealous of Ant and Dec’s success. I’m not. I’m really happy in this space. My gratitude to ITV, thank you it’s a lifetime memory!’

Well, we’re glad that one’s settled.