He's arrived!

The time is finally nigh! Noel Edmonds is officially entering the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle…

The legendary Deal or No Deal star has been hotly anticipated to join the 2018 campmates – with his official signing reportedly making him the highest paid contested to ever grace the Ozzie outback.

In a preview for the 69-year-old’s arrival Down Under tonight, Noel is given his first taste of camp life with a Bushtucker trial.

In the teaser footage, Holly Willoughby, who has stepped in for Ant McPartlin for the current series, explained: ‘Tomorrow, our celebrities become gladiators and enter a magnificent Colosseum.’

As Noel then strolls out from behind a gate to the arena, aptly dressed as a Roman emperor, Declan Donnelly added that campmates will ‘fight’ to put food on the table – and their fate will be ‘in his hands’.

As a golden laurel-leaf crown was placed on his head, Noel then roared: ‘Are you not entertained?’

We’re very much entertained, Noel!

Whilst the very first taste of Noel’s jungle stint has been well received by countless fans of the hit ITV show, the sneak peak has also caused some upset among viewers…

In fact, a number of users have taken to social media to call TV bosses out for their choice of first challenge for Noel – with many claiming it should have been ‘Meal or No Meal’, after his iconic primetime TV show.

‘Why the hell are they not doing Meal or No Meal as Edmonds enters!? You’re welcome #ImACeleb researchers,’ shared one.

Agreeing, another added: ‘#ImACeleb had 1 job to create a trial introducing noel edmonds and didn’t even think to recreate deal or no deal.’

A third has posted: ‘If meal or no meal isn’t actually a trial when Noel Edmonds enters the jungle I will be so disappointed.’

And they’re certainly not the only ones…

We’ll be watching this space for a Meal or No Meal challenge…