Will Holly be headed back Down Under?!

With the current series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! sadly wrapping up this weekend, we’re already missing our daily dose of Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly.

Having joined Dec in Oz, stepping in for Ant McPartlin following a bout of personal issues, viewers of the hit ITV show have become very attached to Holly.

However, it would appear that the mother-of-three is headed back to the day job – as Phillip Schofield has warned jungle viewers ‘not to get attached’ to his best mate.

Speaking with the Daily Star, the 56-year-old This Morning favourite confessed he is missing his 37-year-old ‘telly wife’ during her extended stay Down Under.

‘Holly has been a triumph in the jungle,’ he shared.

‘I am so pleased because it’s worked out so well for Dec in what was a tricky situation.

Asserting Holly’s return to his side, Phillip then declared: ‘But I can assure you it’s very much a caretaker role.

‘Don’t get too attached.’

Holly has been temporarily replaced by Rochelle Humes on the This Morning sofa.

Speaking of his temporary co-star, Phillip went on to sing Rochelle’s praises.

‘It has been lovely working with Rochelle, she was my first choice and it’s been great fun,’ he explained.

‘But Dec got very lucky – he’s looking after my telly wife.

‘When Holly gets back we will go out for a drink and a catch-up about it all,’ he added.

Phillip often shares his support for Holly’s jungle stint on social media.

As the new series began, Phillip shared a supportive message reading: ‘So SO excited … have a great series guys @hollywills @antanddec’.

Can’t wait to have you both back!