It might seem like ages away at the moment, but that doesn’t mean we’re not already thinking about, talking about and dreaming about I’m A Celebrity 2018.



Last year’s show became the most watched programme on ITV thanks to our favourite Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly reuniting following Ant’s rehab stint.

And with the INCRED news that Ant is all set to front the telly show again after another tough year, we’re even more excited than ever.

But who’s going to be joining the line up? Well, with the likes of Georgia Toffolo and Boris Johnson‘s dad Stanley staying in Croc Creek last year, the producers are going to have a hard time matching it – but we reckon they’re definitely up for the challenge.

So, let’s see who could find themselves chowing down on some kangaroos willy in just a few short months…

I’m A Celeb rumoured line up: Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Fresh from his big win at the British Soap Awards, Malique is thought to be taking a break from his role as Hollyoaks’ Prince McQueen to head into the Jungle.

‘Jungle producers were keen to snap up a young star with a fresh following to tune into the show,’ an insider told The Sun.

Apparently the 20-year-old is ‘over the moon’ about the gig and has even been hitting the gym to get as buff as possible for Oz.

I’m A Celeb rumoured line up: Olivia Attwood

After splitting from her Love Island boyfriend Chris Hughes at the start of the year, Liv could be ready to take on a brand new challenge. And by that, we mean learn to clean the dunny and wash in a waterfall…

Apparently, ITV bosses are hoping the 27-year-old will ‘spice up the show’ with her fiery personality. Well, there will definitely be drama if Olivia’s involved.

I’m A Celeb 2018 rumoured line up: Charlotte Dawson

Speaking of drama… yep, everyone’s favourite northern lass Charlotte is also rumoured to be heading into the I’m A Celebrity Jungle after her successful stints on Celebs Go Dating and Five Star Hotel.

‘She has loads of personality and would really get stuck into the jungle tasks’, a source told The Sun. But it looks like Les Dawson’s daughter is in high demand as she’s reportedly being eyed up by Celebrity Big Brother bosses as well.

I’m A Celeb 2018 rumoured line up: Christine McGuinness

After hitting the headlines earlier this year following her marital woes with husband Paddy McGuinness, Christine is already beginning to branch out into the world of reality TV and recently joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

And it looks like ITV bosses are liking what their seeing, as the mum-of-three is reportedly being lined up to join the show. Christine hasn’t ruled out a spell in the celeb jungle either, as she said on This Morning: ‘I don’t know about the jungle, I’d need a really good babysitter, or I’d have to take them with me.’

Before adding: ‘But I’m petrified of everything, it’d be like having Helen Flanagan back on there again.’

I’m A Celeb 2018 rumoured line up: Brendan Cole

Brendan’s going to have a lot more time on his hands this autumn following his shock axing from Strictly. And it’s rumoured that I’m a Celebrity could be his next move.

‘Brendan is outspoken and ITV think he’d be gold’, a source recently told The Sun. And considering the number of on screen spats he’s had in the past – we reckon Brendan could be a great addition to the Jungle line-up.

I’m A Celeb 2018 rumoured line up: Shayne Ward

I’m A Celebrity could be perfect timing for Coronation Street star Shayne, as he’ll soon be filming his final scenes as Aidan Connor which are set to be aired later this month.

Apparently, the former X Factor winner is pretty keen on a stint in the Jungle, especially considering he has such close ties with ITV.

I’m A Celeb 2018 rumoured line up: Catherine Tyldesley

But Shayne’s not the only Corrie star who’s reportedly got her eyes on the I’m A Celebrity 2018 line up, as 34-year-old Catherine is also set to leave the cobbles this Summer.

Does that mean she’ll be swapping Weatherfield for the Australian outback? Well, in an interview with OK! magazine earlier this year, the mum-of-one revealed she’s taking time out to go traveling with her husband and three-year-old son Alfie – and the family just so happens to be heading Down Under.

‘I have a lot of family in Australia who would love to meet Alfie,’ the actress said. ‘And it’s the sort of place you don’t want to go for just two weeks. There’s a lot of the world we want to see.’ Interesting…

I’m A Celeb 2018 rumoured line up: Michael Le Vell

And it looks like three is the magic number when it comes to Coronation Street hopefuls, as actor Michael is also being lined up as a favourite for the show after being declared bankrupt.

According to The Sun, the 53-year-old was left struggling financially after racking up legal costs of £200,000 as he fought off sex abuse allegations in 2013 – which he was completely cleared on. A source told the publication: ‘It’s still early days for producers on I’m A Celeb, but Michael is a name they’re looking at.’