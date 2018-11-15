ITV bosses have A LOT of money on the line-up this year

Stay calm people, but the I’m A Celebrity 2018 countdown has officially started! Well, it actually started the moment Georgia Toffolo was crowned Queen of the Jungle last December…

And with the lucky bunch of celebs packing their extra strength mozzie spray as we speak, there’s been a lot of talk about how much they’re getting paid.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Emily Atack reveals she wants to snuggle up with THIS older campmate in the Jungle

Now, while we’d probably do the show for £50 and a ride on the Celebrity Cyclone – apparently, the likes of Harry Redknapp and Noel Edmonds are getting big money for the three week camping trip. And when we say big, we mean BIG.

Deal or No Deal presenter Noel might not be on the confirmed on the full line up just yet, but the 69-year-old is said to have been secured as a late arrival wildcard and has won the title of the highest paid celebrity of the series.

After reportedly landing himself a £600,000 fee, the telly star is earning £100,000 more than the next highest paid celeb Harry – who is pocketing £500,000.

A source revealed: ‘They have really pushed the boat out this year in terms of signings and have spent more than ever before.’

Speaking to The Sun, they added: ‘Harry and Noel are over £1 million between the two of them, and they’ve spent good money on the likes of Nick Knowles and Rita Simons too. The bookers have been earning and spending their cash well this year.’

It’s also been claimed that ITV have spent so much on the all star line up – which also includes the likes of Fleur East, James McVey and Emily Atack – that they’ve had to reduce the number of celebs from the usual 11 to 10.

Back in 2017, the salaries also varied with Amir Khan reportedly earning £250,000 while winner Georgia Toffollo was only paid £13,000.

Well, Toff seems to have done alright from it…