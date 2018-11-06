Room for a little one, Scarlett?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Now! is finally here and our very own Queen Scarlett Moffatt is heading Down Under.

The Geordie star – who won the show back in 2016 – will be presenting ITV’s spin off Get Me Out Of Here Now! for the second year running alongside pals Joe Swash and Joel Dommett.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Scarlett Moffatt shares VERY honest bikini photo as she opens up about ‘wobbly bits’

And she’s revealed she’s already on her way to the Australian Jungle to start filming the eagerly-anticipated 18th series which starts on November 18th.

Sharing a photo from her very fancy aeroplane seat, the star revealed she feels extremely lucky to be flying in style.

‘Still feel like a competition winner when I fly business 😂 #australia #flight #longhaul,’ she wrote.

The 28-year-old later took to her Instagram Stories to let her Instagram followers know how she’s feeling about the trip, explaining: ‘I’m so excited, but slightly nervous.

‘Today’s the day that I go to Australia and I just want to say a massive thank you for all the lovely messages about the Jungle and about Extra Camp. Honestly I can’t wait to get stuck in.’

Choosing to go au natural for her 23hour flight, Gogglebox’s Scarlett continued: ‘Also, side note. I really really take my hat off to these girls who dress up for the airport.

‘I’m currently sporting 0 makeup. Have I brushed my hair? I have brushed my hair.’ Well, you look great to us, Scar!

This comes after Scarlett opened up about who her dream campmate would be this year.

With the likes of Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler and controversial Strictly star Seann Walsh rumoured to be joining the line up, the presenter revealed that she’d love to see Jane McDonald braving it in a sleeping bag.

Alongside a picture of herself before she joined I’m A Celebrity, she wrote: ‘Time to fly to Australia.

‘[I] can’t believe this pic was two years ago. So excited to see the line up this year.

‘(My dream camp mate would be Jane McDonald- I have my fingers crossed 🤞🏼) 🐍🕷 #imacelebrity #jungle #australia #throwback #tbt’.

Find out everything you need to know about I’m A Celebrity 2018 HERE and why not check out the full rumoured line up HERE.