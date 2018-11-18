I’m A Celebrity 2018: Viewers pine after Ant as Holly Willoughby fails to impress with ‘lack of banter’

What do you think of Holly's jungle debut?!

Drop everything! It’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here time, and the hit ITV show is bringing Holly Willoughby along for the ride!

Having stepped in for the 2018 series, with Ant McPartlin opting out of his regular spot alongside Declan Donnelly due to some personal issues, Holly has made her debut appearance Down Under.

Cruising into the Ozzie outback alongside Dec on a speedboat, Holly looked fresh as a daisy – opting for a crisp white shirt with embroidery detailing and a pair of black sunnies.

Welcoming the lovely lady onto the show, Dec cheekily told the audience: ‘Some of you eagle eyed viewers might have already noticed, one of the most gorgeous presenters on TV… has been joined by Holly Willoughby!’

Laughing along, Holly then replied: ‘Normally I’m sat at home sipping on a glass of wine and now I’m in the Jungle!’

The pair then joked that Dec had ‘never done it with a girl before’.

As expected, the 37-year-old has made a huge splash with viewers – with countless users taking to social media to welcome the mother-of-three.

‘Think Dec and holly are really good #imaceleb,’ said one.

Agreeing, another added: ‘Aww Holly is doing so well.’

‘Actually loving Dec and holly together,’ shared a third.

‘Holly is doing a great job, great chemistry between herself and Dec,’ said another.

Whilst many fans are undoubtedly loving Holly’s debut, a number have shared they’re missing Ant – who will also be tuning into the show from Blighty.

‘Gonna miss ant and decs banter on I’m a celeb but I’m sure Holly Willoughby will do a good job,’ said one.

‘I love Holly but I miss Ant,’ another added.

‘Missing ant already. Holly’s just laughing at everything dec says,’ one posted.

Another added that they felt a ‘serious lack of banter between Dec and Holly’.

Defending Holly, one offered that she might just be suffering a bout of first day nerves.

