There's been an online manhunt

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Anne Hegerty got people talking on Twitter last night when she made an unexpected revelation about her love life.

Speaking to her fellow celebs, The Chase star admitted she’d given up on checking her Wikipedia page because it claims that she’s actually married to a man called Jake Hester – despite having no clue who he is.

The pair reportedly tied the knot back in 2015, with Anne admitting: ‘I’ve stopped bothering. Wikipedia still says I’m married to someone called Jake Hester. I’ve got no idea who Jake Hester is.’

Singer Fleur East was totally baffled by the confession, joking that the mystery man might be waiting for her at the end of the bridge when she leaves the jungle.

And it looks like fans at home were equally as confused, as the whole nation went on to launch a manhunt to find Anne’s unknown hubby online.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: ‘Find Jake Hester at all costs’.

While a second added: ‘Jake Hester needs to make himself known and # Imaceleb bosses need to fly him out to Australia to meet her at the end of the bridge.’

A fake account was even made by fans of the show, who managed to photoshop Anne next to a mystery man in a wedding suit.

‘I can confirm I am Anne’s husband! Doing us so proud! #ImACeleb,’ the photo caption read.

And the I’m A Celebrity star’s fellow The Chase colleague Mark Labbett even responded to the hilarious snap, tweeting: ‘Well played, sir! Are you Harvey the Rabbit, Maris Crane or Keyser Soze?’

To which the account jokingly replied: ‘I’m whatever the Governess wants me to be! Have to meet up soon again for a double date, when my darling is out the Jungle.’

However, while fans of the show tried to track down the real Jake, cheeky presenter Dec Donnelly hinted that he might be Anne’s secret man.

After watching the clip, co-host Holly Willoughby, 37, asked: ‘Who on earth is Jake Hester? It sounds like a made up name.’

Dec, 42, then replied: ‘Anne Hegerty is married to Jake Hester? As if.’ But as the pair sat down to watch the Dingo Dollar challenge, Dec’s chair revealed Jake Hester’s name printed on the back.

Now THAT would be a turn out for the books!