Anne has revealed how she lost so much weight

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Anne Hegerty became the sixth campmate to be kicked out of the Jungle last night.

And while speaking live on This Morning all the way from Oz, The Chase star shocked fans with her appearance.

The 60-year-old may have been chatting about who she thinks might have a shot at winning the show, but viewers couldn’t help noticing her weight loss after three weeks on a basic diet.

One Twitter user wrote: ‘Jesus Anne has lost a shed load of weight. She looks good #ThisMorning.’

‘Anne tanned good and lost so much weight #ThisMorning #imaceleb #annehegerty,’ said another.

And a third added: ‘Well done Anne! Watching u on this morning u look great! How much weight have u lost? X’

The I’m A Celebrity star went on to explain why she lost so much weight, telling hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes: ‘The trouble is really is that there’s no salt… and about a week ago my digestive system just said, “I’m sorry, I’m not having anymore rice without beans” because it was just going straight through!

‘So since then I’ve not had rice by itself. It just went straight through me.’

The Governess then admitted: ‘I was technically expecting everything that happened, but I hadn’t really properly imagined it to myself and when we went into Snake Rock I just got more and more depressed.

‘I thought “Oh no, no, no, no, what was I thinking? I can’t possibly handle this”… not just the hunger, just the sheer discomfort and how difficult and hard everything was… how hard it was just to keep yourself clean. And I was kind of in shock for several days.’

And Anne isn’t the only one who’s been shedding the pounds on the basic rations of rice and beans, with Harry Redknapp also said to be ‘refusing’ to eat.

Speaking about the football manager’s eating habits, ex-campmate Malique Thompson-Dwyer told The Mirror: ‘Harry is tired. Because Harry has lost his sense of smell, a lot of the meat just looks absolutely disgusting to him.

‘There have been days where we have to pretty much force him to eat. He had a thing about the emu, he didn’t like the emu, then he saw a crocodile’s head.’

Not long left now guys!