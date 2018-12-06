Did you notice something weird last night?

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! was rocked by another shock exit during last night’s show when fan favourite Anne Hegerty was sent packing.

But right before the latest elimination was revealed, fans were left distracted by a bizarre moment with hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly. And no, it’s another ‘fix’ claim…

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Rita Simons sparks more ‘fix’ rumours as fans notice THIS following her exit

It all started when the telly presenters returned from an ad break to tell viewers about their plan to enter the jungle and reveal the next celebrity to leave.

But after Dec, 43, said: ‘Welcome back to I’m A Celebrity,’ the rest of his sentence became completely inaudible.

Holly, 37, continued talking to the camera, but all anyone could hear at home was the loud – and rather creepy – breathing of a member of the crew. Awkward!

The technical gaffe didn’t go unnoticed by viewers, who rushed over to Twitter.

‘Did anyone else just hear weird heavy breathing when decs microphone failed or am I going mad?! #imaceleb,’ said one.

Another joked: ‘All that heavy breathing sounded suspect #ImACeleb’

While a third amused viewer added: ‘Is it just me or did the sound just go off and u could just hear some guy breathing down the mic hahahah I’m creasing.’

And they weren’t the only ones…

Luckily, ITV managed to fix the glitch by the time the pair made it into camp to announce Anne had been voted out by the public.

And after making her way across the bridge, the Governess revealed her worst moment in Jungle, telling Holly and Dec: ‘I felt like we were walking in to hell and we got to Snake Rock and I couldn’t process it, the reality hit me and I was like “what have I done”.

Admitting she almost did a Gemma Collins and quit after just a few hours, Anne added: ‘I went into the BT the next morning and said “I quit” and they said “come back in a few hours”. I was a zombie in Snake Rock for the first 24 hours.

‘I could not have done it without ten other fantastic people, they are so kind.’