I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our TV screens in a matter of weeks, and now another name has been thrown into the mix.

James McVey of pop rock band The Vamps is rumoured to be heading Down Under as ITV bosses hope he’ll provide the heartthrob status this year.

They’re banking on the 24-year-old guitarist getting viewers’ pulses racing during the infamous waterfall shower scenes.

This year’s series returns to ITV on November 18, and if the rumours are true, James could be joining the likes of DIY SOS host Nick Knowles and ex-England manager Harry Redknapp.

A source told The Sun: ‘James is certain to cause excitement with his topless shower scenes and even though he has a girlfriend, producers are still hoping for a jungle romance.’

James has been dating model girlfriend Kirstie Brittain, 22, for two and a half years. The two started dating in late 2014 before splitting and reuniting a year later.

Let’s hope his eye doesn’t wonder when blonde bombshell Emily Atack, 28 – who’s already confirmed – arrives in the jungle.

It’s rumoured that former X Factor contestant Fleur East is in talks to join the show as well as mother figure The Chase’s Anne Hegerty, 60.

This year, host Declan Donnelly will be joined by Holly Willoughby instead of his longterm side-kick Ant McPartlin.

Ant has taken a break from recent TV appearances due to his drink drive conviction and stint in rehab.

Other rumoured campmates are Pricey’s ex Keiran Hayler, Love Island beauty Georgia Steel and even outspoken politician Nigel Farage.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV1 on Sunday, 18 November.

Words by Leanne Carr