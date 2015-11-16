We really feel for I'm a Celebrity contestants Tony Hadley, Jorgie Porter and George Shelley...

OMG – anyone with a fear of insects would have been having a hard time watching I’m a Celebrity, which kicked off last night. Contestants including Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter and Union J’s George Shelley, who form the ‘Red Team’ on the show, were covered in tens of thousands of cockroaches each during their first Bushtucker Trial.

Clearly, producers weren’t keen on easing them in slowly. We couldn’t bear to watch!

Contestants were suspended in six metal cages above the jungle lake, with presenters Ant and Dec spinning a wheel – a.ka. wheel of DOOM – to determine which contestant would be covered with bugs next. Not a great feeling for Tony and co, we imagine!

The cheeky pair couldn’t stop giggling as they watched the challenge go ahead. Former boxer Chris Eubank, as well as Jorgie, George and Tony, were given the creepy-crawly treatment, with unlucky Tony having to go twice – which meant he had over 30,000 cockroaches in the cage with him. Eek!

We also spotted George laughing away as partner in flirtation Jorgie – who was NOT loving life during the challenge – got the bug treatment. You’re going to have to make it up to her, George!

The team also included posh socialite Lady Colin Campbell, who said ‘I have ceased to enjoy [I’m a Celebrity]’ after finding out about the challenge ahead, in addition to footballer Kieron Dyer. We’re particularly proud of kind-hearted Kieron, who is paying his I’m a Celebrity fee to a stillbirth charity.

Thankfully, all six managed to complete the challenge, which means they won ten meals for their camp. Hurrah – all’s well that ends well, right?! We’re looking forward to seeing what the brave contestants get up to next…

Francesca Specter/@ChezSpecter