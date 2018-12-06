Everyone's feeling festive Down Under!

Whilst the rest of the UK begin celebrating the festive period, the famous faces of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! couldn’t be further from home.

Having jetted off Down Under, the campmates have had zero time to think about tinsel and turkey – and are instead very preoccupied with all creepy crawlies of their daily Bushtucker trials.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018 fans BAFFLED as Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly suffer bizarre blunder: ‘What was that?!’

However, the most recent edition of I’m A Celebrity is bringing Christmas to the camp – as Fleur East and James McVey tackle their challenge in full crimbo attire.



The challenge, aptly titled Ding Dong Merrily Up High, involves a festive Fleur and James strung up on a high rail in the air.

Dressed as Santa, Fleur is given the task of guiding a blindfolded James, who is dressed in a Rudolph outfit, through the obstacle course in the sky as he attempts to get presents in Santa’s sleigh.

Watching the action from above, Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly can barely hide their giggles – with Holly even labelling the challenge ‘ridiculous’.

‘This is ridiculous. This is the most ridiculous thing ever,’ the mother-of-three declared.

However, things soon take a trademark jungle turn, as Dec announces James is to be joined by a green ants nest from inside his Perspex container.

‘There might be some green ants nest in there,’ Dec announces.



As The Vamps musician begins stomping around in disdain at his unpleasant company, a very concerned Holly adds: ‘Oh those ants are going to get inside that suit.’

However, her concern is quickly soothed – as Holly then notices a fatal flaw in James’ festive costume.

Turning to Dec, Holly says: ‘I know we should be focusing on something else here, but Ruldoph usually has a red nose?’

Yup, Fleur and James’ festive fun is definitely a far cry from our usual family board games… Fingers crossed for the pair!