So THIS is who will be heading to the jungle

After weeks of speculation, ITV have finally confirmed who will present I’m A Celebrity with Declan Donnelly.

And the star standing in for Ant McPartlin will be *drum roll* Holly Willoughby!

Yep, 37-year-old Holly will step in to fill Ant’s shoes as he continues his break from TV work and she’s already looking forward to it.

‘I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure,’ the mum-of-three said in a statement.

Meanwhile Dec, 42, admitted that he was hopeful that Holly would join him so he’s over the moon that she’s signed up.

‘I am hugely grateful to Holly for agreeing to accompany me to Australia this year,’ the presenter revealed.

‘She was at the top of my list and I’m thrilled she said yes.’

The news has already sparked quite a reaction on social media, with many fans divided over Holly heading Down Under with Dec.

‘Will be SO FUNNY. CAN’T WAIT,’ one pleased viewer tweeted, whilst another agreed: ‘Fantastic news – I couldn’t think of anyone better. Congratulations Holly!’

Not everyone is convinced though.

‘Wrong choice, should have been Stephen Mulhern,’ one Twitter user wrote.

And one added: ‘That’s me not watching it then’

Holly’s arrival in the jungle should certainly make for interesting viewing as she’s admitted that she’s very nervous of creepy crawlies.

The This Morning host added in her statement: ‘I’m a huge fan of I’m a Celebrity and actually feel like I’ve won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show. When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?’

Holly had been a favourite to replace Ant after he announced earlier this month that he wouldn’t be returning to the show this year.

A statement from the 42-year-old’s PR read: ‘Ant McPartlin today announces he will continue to take a break from all television presenting roles until 2019. Ant will not present ‘I’m A Celebrity …Get Me Out Of Here!’ in November this year.

‘In addition Ant and Dec have made the joint decision not to present a new series of ‘Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ in Spring 2019.’

I’m A Celebrity is due to hit our screens in the autumn, and as of yet it’s unclear who will replace Holly on This Morning whilst she’s in Australia.