We wouldn't like to be the celebrities right now!

With less than three days until the brand spankin’ new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, producers have been thrown into pandemonium.

Whilst the stars can expect quite a few critters during their regular Bushtucker trials, they might also have to face another slippery peril – as the campsite showers have allegedly suffered an invasion of some deadly creatures!

According to a jungle insider, the outdoor showers have become home to a batch of deadly snakes that could endanger the I’m A Celebrity stars.

Speaking with The Sun, the source shared: ‘There are more snakes than usual about this year and they have been seen in the camp’s bathing areas.

‘The celebs had better watch out when they’re taking their waterfall showers!’

The source then added that the celebs have already been briefed on which species to beware of including eastern browns, yellow-faced whip snakes and red belly snakes, with a record number of bites predicted in the area around the I’m A Celebrity camp.

Famous faces taking part in the 2018 jungle stint include the likes of James McVey, Rita Simons, and Emily Atack.

However, it is currently reported that there will be some late arrivals to the campsite – with both Megan McKenna and Noel Edmonds rumoured to be heading Down Under.

With Holly Willoughby joining Declan Donnelly in Oz to host the hit ITV show for the very first time, it’s set to be a very exciting new series.

However, according to the show’s resident medic Bob, Holly is actually more scared of creepy crawlies than the celebrities facing their fears in the camp.

‘Holly’s more scared than all of the celebrities put together,’ he told The Sun.

‘I’m not joking. All I have to do is talk to her and look at the floor and she goes, “What’s on the floor? What are you looking at the floor for?”.’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off Sunday 19 November on ITV at 9pm.