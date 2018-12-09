The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! final is here at last, which means either Harry Redknapp, Emily Atack or John Barrowman will be sitting in the Jungle thrown by the end of the evening.

But while we haven’t been able to think about much else for the past week, last night’s show had viewers talking for an entirely different reason – and it involved Declan Donnelly’s trousers…

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Emily Atack struggles in final Bushtucker Trial ahead of final ‘They’re biting me!’

As the 42-year-old Geordie host and his co-star Holly Willoughby were explaining it was the last chance to vote for the final three, fans got all hot under the collar after they noticed a bizarre ‘bulge’ in his crotch area. Eek!

And let’s just say Twitter was alive with the sound of giggling I’m A Celebrity fans.

‘Bulging camel toe there Dec,’ one bluntly wrote.

Another joked: ‘Are those Dingo Dollars or are you just happy to see me? #ImACeleb.’

While a third added: ‘What’s the male equivalent of a ‘camel toe’’? Can someone please tell Dec #imaceleb.’

They weren’t the only ones…

Poor Dec!

Meanwhile, the remaining celebrities are currently gearing up for what’s set to be a very exciting show.

Last night we saw X Factor star Fleur East narrowly miss out on a place in the final, and she later admitted the experience was a lot harder than she ever imagined.

‘It was nothing like I expected it was a lot harder than I thought a lot more challenging than I thought, I didn’t think I’d learn so much from it as I did,’ she said.

The 31-year-old then went on to admit she’d love to see football manager Harry, 71, take the crown, as the star added: ‘Hazza I will miss, he’s literally like my dad in there.’