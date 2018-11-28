Who do you think will take the crown?

They’ve only been in the Jungle for a week and a half, but the I’m A Celebrity 2018 stars have already given us loads to talk about.

There was Noel Edmonds’ dramatic entrance, Anne Hegerty effortlessly downing a cup of fish eyes and of course, Harry Redknapp’s endless anecdotes.

But while the stars might be settling into their snake-invested surroundings for the time being, they shouldn’t get too comfy as it won’t be long until they start getting booted out of the I’m A Celebrity Jungle one by one.

And the odds are now in as to who will be the final man standing – as football manager Harry has been named bookies favourite to win at odds of 8/13.

Yup, according to bookmakers Betways, everyone’s favourite storyteller is set to be crowned King of the Jungle after winning the hearts of the nation with his hilarious one liners and love of jam roley-poley’s.

Speaking to us at CelebsNow, Betway’s Alan Alger said: ‘As far as we’re concerned, the I’m A Celebrity crown is Harry Redknapp’s to lose.

‘He’s been a red-hot favourite since last weekend, when warming the hearts of the nation with his brilliant storytelling and kind words for his wife.’

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack is also heading up the most popular female with odds of 7/1, while DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles is at 7/1.

Meanwhile, The Chase star Anne is one of the favourites to end up in the final at 9/1 and John Barrowman is at 16/1.

In danger of being voted out of the Jungle first is Coronation Street actress Sair Khan who has been given a 100/1 chance of winning the show, and Hollyoaks’ Malique Thompson-Dwyer is sitting at 66/1.

But with Sair and Malique about to take on a disgusting Bushtucker trial on tonight’s show, that could all be about to change…