Are the show breaking this huge tradition?!

I’m A Celebrity might have only been on a week, but that hasn’t stopped us already thinking about the winner.

And as speculation continues to swirl about who will make it into the last three, it turns out there’s going to be a big change to this year’s final.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Holly Willoughby announces the arrival of TWO ‘new campmates’ but you’ll never guess who…

Normally, the previous champion has presented their successor with the sought-after crown – just as Scarlett Moffatt did last year with Georgia Toffolo.

However, apparently that won’t be possible this time around as it’s been claimed Made in Chelsea star Toff won’t be sticking around for the final.

According to the Daily Mail, the reality star plans to fly Down Under to appear in spin-off Extra Camp this week but will heading back to the UK shortly after.

‘Toff is due to fly out to Australia this week, for a stint on [sister show] Extra Camp,’ an insider said.

‘But she’ll be flying back to the UK after that. There’s still about another week of the show left, after she returns. And there aren’t plans for her to go back again.

‘This means she won’t be there to personally crown whoever wins this current season.’

Despite the seeming change of format, it turns out this ‘tradition’ was never actually part of the show.

A source told The Sun Online: ‘Since the show began in 2002 it’s never been part of the main show to have the previous winner specifically come back to Australia and hand over to new King/Queen.

‘It only happened the past two years because Scarlett [Moffatt] and Vicki [Pattison]were already presenters of the spin-off show

‘ITV2 used to have the previous year’s winner on their show for the final so Foggy [Carl Fogarty] and Charlie [Brooks] were there and also handed over the crown.’

They added: ‘ITV2 hasn’t had celebrity guests for their final show for quite a few years now.’