Currently in the midst of a brand new I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! series, we’ve had jungle dramz, plenty of creepy crawlies and now some speculation of a ‘fix’!

With the famous faces abandoning all luxury to slum it Down Under, things are bound to get a little heated every now and again.



And, over the weekend, it was time for the first two members of the 2018 campsite to bid farewell to their forest digs.

With Noel Edmonds becoming the first celebrity voted out of the jungle on Friday, he was soon joined by Malique Thompson-Dwyer during yesterday’s edition of the hit ITV show.

Following their sad departure, a number of viewers have taken to social media to point out a rather strange coincidence between both evictions…

Pointing out that Malique appeared to have his rucksack on his back before Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby announced his departure, viewers have likened his exit to Noel’s – who also had his bag in close proximity on his lap before learning his fate.

As Malique and Noel would have presumably had no idea that they were about to leave, some viewers are suspicious of a ‘fix’.

Sharing a snap from the moments before Malique was delivered the news, one user posted: ‘Why did #Malique have his backpack on #imacelebrity2018 #fix.’

Agreeing, one shared: ‘#ImACeleb Malique had his bag on…he knew he was going! It’s a fix!’

‘So Noel was the only one with his bag packed and he got voted out, Malique had his packed tonight and he’s out….fix or what???,’ posted a third.

Pointing out the similarities between the two evictions, another viewer revealed their thoughts…

However, others have defended the rucksack sitch as simply being a matter of organsiation.

‘Maybe he just packed everything thinking he may be going? I’d want to be ready to go straight away if it was me too,’ said one.

Agreeing, another offered the possibility that he’d been informed before going live on air.

We’re sure it’s all just one big jungle coincidence. Tweet us your thoughts @CelebsNow!