Harry could be setting himself up for a new career

There are so many reasons we don’t want I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! to end on Sunday.

The disgusting Bushtucker Trials, Holly Willoughby giving us serious style envy and obviously, Harry Redknapp‘s endless anecdotes.

But it looks like the former football manager could be back on our telly screens sooner than we thought as he’s been eyeing up a part in EastEnders.

Yup, first we had Danny Dyer taking the unexpected role of Mick Carter – and now 70-year-old Harry could also be taking his first acting job in the Queen Vic.

When asked by latest evictee Nick Knowles about his future outside of the jungle, the football legend said: ‘EastEnders! I’m ready for EastEnders.’

The DIY SOS star then pressed him about getting into acting, as he said: ‘Do you fancy playing a gangster in a gangster movie?’

To which Harry joked: ‘I could be a slasher! Slasher Redknapp.’

Putting on his best mob voice, the telly star joked: ‘Jimmy, he’s taken a right liberty with me. Sort him out. You know where he is. Trim him up, give him a couple of slices.

‘Tell him if he does it again it will be the last time.’

John Barrowman the chimed in: ‘Harry would make a great mob boss,’ before Emily Atack agreed: ‘Oh God yes.’

This comes after Harry’s son Jamie Redknapp revealed he reckons his dad has been ‘close to leaving’ a few times since entering the Jungle last month.

‘There have been moments where I’ve thought, “You’re on the edge”,’ he admitted to The Sun.

‘People say, ‘Your dad is so lovely. He’s so funny’. But he can lose it sometimes. In a dressing room, I’ve seen him lose it and start throwing things.’