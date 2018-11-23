This is adorable!

After his unexpected arrival in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Jungle, Harry Redknapp has been a surprise hit with viewers.

And while the football legend usually leaves us in hysterics with his anecdotes, during last night’s show 71-year-old Harry moved the nation to tears talking about his family life.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Viewers outraged after catching Malique Thompson-Dywer with THIS ‘contraband’ luxury item

Discussing his wife of 50 years Sandra, the I’m A Celebrity star told fellow campmates Fleur East and Sair Khan it would ‘kill him’ if anything were to happen to her.

‘I love her too much and it scares me,’ he admitted.

‘If anything happened it would kill me. Saturday nights we go out, have something to eat, I could never wait to see her, we’re great friends.

‘If I’m out, I ring her about 10 times a day. It’s crazy.’