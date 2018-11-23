This is adorable!
After his unexpected arrival in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Jungle, Harry Redknapp has been a surprise hit with viewers.
And while the football legend usually leaves us in hysterics with his anecdotes, during last night’s show 71-year-old Harry moved the nation to tears talking about his family life.
More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Viewers outraged after catching Malique Thompson-Dywer with THIS ‘contraband’ luxury item
Discussing his wife of 50 years Sandra, the I’m A Celebrity star told fellow campmates Fleur East and Sair Khan it would ‘kill him’ if anything were to happen to her.
‘I love her too much and it scares me,’ he admitted.
‘If anything happened it would kill me. Saturday nights we go out, have something to eat, I could never wait to see her, we’re great friends.
‘If I’m out, I ring her about 10 times a day. It’s crazy.’
The former West Ham manager then revealed his sons often tell him he’s lucked out with their mum, as he added: ‘Jamie always says you won the lottery.’
And it’s fair to say viewers at home were pretty moved by the sweet moment, as one wrote: ‘I want my future partner to talk about me the way Harry talks about Sandra after 54 years #imaceleb #ExtraCamp.’
‘The way Harry spoke about his wife, omfg I’m actually crying I want a Harry and Sandra love #ImACeleb,’ said another.
And even the celebs got emotional over Harry’s speech, as CBB winner Rylan Clark-Neal hilariously posted a gif of himself sobbing and wrote: ‘No YOU’RE crying at Harry talking about Sandra…
#imaceleb @imacelebrity’
While Rochelle Humes, Georgia Toffolo and Ashley James also took to social media with their thoughts…
Harry first met his wife in 1964 at the Two Puddings pub in Stratford when he was just 17-years-old , and he allegedly plucked up the courage to ask her to dance.
Three years later, the loved-up pair tied the knot in a ceremony at Barking Abbey church, before they then went on to have their two sons, Jamie, 45, and Mark.
#Couplesgoals or what?