Harry described his son's divorce as a 'big blow'

After being crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! last week, Harry Redknapp has now opened up about his family life.

And as well as gushing over wife Sandra once again, the former football manager has spoken out about their son Jamie and the breakdown of his relationship with ex Louise.

Jamie, 45, and former Eternal star Louise, 44, were married for almost two decades and welcomed two sons Charley, 13, and Beau, nine, before the dreaded Strictly Come Dancing curse struck.

After reports of their relationship being ‘on the rocks’ in 2017, their divorce was finalised at the beginning of this year.

Speaking out about the shock break up for the first time, 71-year-old Harry has now described it as a ‘big blow’.

‘It was very difficult for us, it was a choker,’ he told The Sun.

‘We love Louise as well, it was a big blow to all of us.’

Revealing the family are still in touch, the reality star added: ‘It’s all amicable, absolutely, Sandra talks to Louise’s mum all the time.’

Meanwhile, Harry was crowned King of the Jungle in the I’m A Celebrity final on Sunday night after winning over the nation – as Emily Atack, 28, came in second and John Barrowman, 51, third.

And it looks like we could have a potential new celeb romance on our hands after Inbetweeners star Emily revealed she has a bit of a crush on Harry’s son.

Hinting that a potential date could be on the cards, football star Jamie later spoke out about the actress calling her ‘a very nice girl’.

Speaking to Dan Saunders on TalkSPORT’s Alan Brazil Breakfast Show, Harry was asked if it was more likely that Liverpool would win the Champions League or if he’d take Emily out on a date.

‘Ah Deano come on. Leave it out,’ an embarrassed Jamie responded.

Cryptically, he then added: ‘Listen, she’s a very nice girl, isn’t she. Let’s leave it at that?!’

OKAY, we need this to happen.