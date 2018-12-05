What did you make of Holly's outfit?

Holly Willoughby has been absolutely killin’ it with her I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! outfits over the past two weeks.

Well, we didn’t expect anything less.

But while the This Morning star is used to pencil skirts and frilly shirts, her slightly edgier vibe divided viewers during last night’s show.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Rita Simons reveals secret health scare left her seeking urgent medical care

Channelling her inner cowboy, 37-year-old Holly opted for a checked top featuring ruffle detailing.

She paired this with a denim mini skirt complete with a PVC panel and a front split.

But while we reckon the mum-of-three looked pretty great, fans of the show couldn’t help but point out the outfit bared a slight resemblance to Star Wars character Darth Vader’s helmet.

One I’m A Celebrity fan asked on Twitter: ‘Why does Holly Willoughby’s skirt look like Darth Vader?’

Another agreed: ‘Why is Holly Willoughby wearing the denim version of Darth Vader’s mask?’

While a third joked: ‘How many Darth Vaders had to die to make that skirt?’

And plenty more viewers had some opinions about the unusual look…

Well, it might not be everyone’s favourite Holly Willoughby outfit, but the skirt – by Ellery – actually costs an eye-watering £485. Woah!

Elsewhere in the show, Rita Simons became the fourth celeb to be kicked out of the I’m A Celebrity Jungle.

During her exit interview, the 41-year-old EastEnders star told Holly and co-host Declan Donnelly, 42, that she was forced to leave the night before her elimination due to low blood sugar.

‘I’m hypoglycemic and last night had I to go out. I had a slight incident,‘ she said.

‘But I saw a doctor and had a screening and I’m fine.’

Before adding: ‘I had a very minor hypoglycemic incident, so I’ve been for two days why I’ve felt not great. But I am SO GLAD to be out!’