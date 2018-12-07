As the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! final creeps closer, the Bushtucker Trials seem to be getting even harder. Which is great telly viewing for us…

And fan favourite Harry Redknapp is the latest celeb to take on a challenge as he is forced to crawl through a cage full of lizards on tonight’s show.

In clips from the upcoming episode, the football manager can be seen entering the ‘Rep Vile Centre’, in a bid to find the stars and win meals for the rest of his celeb pals.

As 70-year-old Harry climbs into the chamber, host Holly Willoughby tells him: ‘Good luck, we’re all rooting for you!’, before swiftly warning him he’s sharing a box with frilled dragons, bearded dragons and blu-tongued lizards. Eeek!

After calmly putting his hand into a hole in order to pick up a magnet, Harry is then tasked with leading the star to the end of the box in order to grab it.

Unfortunately, this is clearly a lot harder than it looks, as the I’m A Celebrity campmate gets it stuck right at the start – leaving Holly and co-host Declan Donnelly totally baffled.

‘Oh this is the hard bit?’ 37-year-old Holly says, as she adds: ‘It’s going backwards. Who’d have thought this bit would be the hard bit?’

As Dec lets out a giggle, the 42-year-old then replies: ‘I don’t think it is!’

Harry has been a firm favourite to win ever since the show started thanks to his hilarious anecdotes and love of jam roley-poley’s.

The star currently has odds of 1/2 to win the ITV reality show this weekend.

Speaking to us at CelebsNow, Betway’s Alan Alger said: ‘As far as we’re concerned, the I’m A Celebrity crown is Harry Redknapp’s to lose.

‘He’s been a red-hot favourite since last weekend, when warming the hearts of the nation with his brilliant storytelling and kind words for his wife.’

