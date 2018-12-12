Poor Holly!

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! might be over for another year *sighs*, but host Holly Willoughby helped us relive our fave Jungle moments earlier this week.

Speaking to BFF Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes all the way from Australia on Monday’s This Morning, she opened up about her time filling in for Ant McPartlin on the show.

And while chatting about all the creepy crawlies she was forced to deal with, 37-year-old Holly revealed there was one Bushtucker Trial moment which never made it to air.

‘I mean, it’s been horrific,’ she stated, before continuing: ‘There was a bit – you know the coliseum and you had Fleur [East] and Sair [Khan], and they had the green ants? So this bit didn’t make it to air, because I actually ran out.

‘I was stood there, and one green ant bit me. And I burst into tears and I ran out of the coliseum. I was so embarrassed that I was crying.

‘I was sort of laughing but sort of crying, and there were the red curtains and I opened the curtains and I went, “Help me!”.’

Admitting she couldn’t handle the critter, the mum-of-three added: ‘Then I ran out and was so embarrassed, and it was at that moment that I was like, “Right, you’ve got to pull yourself together now, because you can’t be running out. You have to stay there and see it through to the end”.’

Luckily, after a shaky start Holly settled into her Jungle role next to co-host Declan Donnelly, with many fans even calling for the telly star to take a permanent spot on the show!

Meanwhile, as she prepares to make her way back to the UK for Christmas, viewers are desperate for Holly to return to her seat on This Morning.

Unfortunately, Phil, 52, has revealed the BFF’s won’t actually be reunited on air until early 2019.

Replying to Phil’s congratulatory message for Holly’s Jungle stint, one user shared: ‘@Schofe is holly back with you on this morning this year?? #ImAceleb#ThisMorning’

The presenter then responded: ‘Nope, she can’t get back in time, the first time we’re on telly together is @dancingonice in the new year.’

We can’t wait!