Rather you than us, Em!

After ending up in the bottom two last night, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily Atack has now taken on an epic Bustucker Trial.

The latest challenge, set to air on tonight’s show, will see the Inbetweeners star – along with Harry Redknapp and Nick Knowles – take on ‘The Wicked Warehouse’.

During the scary task, both Harry and Nick have to lie in crates on the ground as Emily is forced to fish out a crab from another box.

But after just a few moments, host Holly Willoughby is left squealing as she catches sight of the snappy creatures.

While Emily can be heard talking to the crabs and Holly, 37, and Declan Donnelly, Harry tells her: ‘Come on Em, quick as you can.’

To which 56-year-old Nick added: ‘Think about the conversation we had about finding the strength yourself.’

Clearly not enjoying his time in the box, football manager Harry, 70, then says: ‘Come on Em, you wanted to do this today, you’ve got to do it now. Come on.’

After psyching herself up, 28-year-old Emily finally picks a huge crab up and puts it down into Nick’s container.

‘Nice and gently if you can, thank you,’ the DIY SOS star tells her before she’s forced to pick up another one.

Will Emily be able to complete the trial? We’ll have to wait for tonight’s show to find out…

This comes after Emily landed in the bottom two last night, but it was Coronation Street actress Sair Khan who was the third celeb to be sent packing following Noel Edmonds and Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Meanwhile, national treasure Harry is still favourite to win the show and Nick has also been a big hit with viewers.