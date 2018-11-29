LOL!

Get ready for some serious belly laughs over on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! tonight, because Harry Redknapp is taking on the first Immunity Games – and it’s bloomin’ hilarious.

After being voted by the public to face Deadly Dash, the football coach is going up against John Barrowman and Nick Knowles, as they take on a number of challenges against the clock.

In a teaser clip, 71-year-old Harry can be seen getting off to a strong start as he races out in front.

But the I’m A Celebrity star soon runs into trouble when he’s forced to dive head first into a perspex box full of disgusting slime and raw meat to find a star.

‘Harry has gone for this,’ says host Declan Donnelly as Harry shoves his face into the box.

Unfortunately, Harry’s mask is then covered in gunge, leaving him unable to see where he’s going for the rest of the trial.

Holly Willoughby, 37, and Dec are left in hysterics over the blunder as they’re forced to guide the football star through the rest of the challenge.

‘Move on Harry, over the hurdle,’ Dec tells him.

Confused Harry asks: ‘Where’s the hurdle? I can’t see a thing I swear.’

To which Holly tells him to ‘step up and over’, and Dec, 42, adds: ‘That is amazing.’

The winner of the trial will get to choose their teammates for the rest of the Immunity Games first in a bid to get themselves out of the public vote off later this week.

We’ll all have to wait until tonight’s show to find out whether Harry finally manages to muddle his way to the end of the course.

I’m A Celebrity continues Thursday 29 November at 9pm on ITV.