Is the This Morning presenter ready for a new career move?

Despite facing some sceptical I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! fans, Holly Willoughby proved everyone wrong when she turned out to be a massive hit next to co-star Declan Donnelly.

While filling in for Ant Mcpartlin – as he takes some time out from the spotlight – Holly even helped to pull in record-breaking ratings, with viewers loving the chemistry between the new presenting duo.

However, as the 37-year-old’s time on the ITV show came to an end, during last night’s ‘Coming Out’ show Dec dropped a massive hint she could be returning next year when he handed her an extra special gift.

Holding onto an I’m A Celebrity contestant T-shirt with Holly’s name on, he said: ‘I got you a little pressie to say thanks, there you go that’s for next year.

‘I know who I’ll be voting for in the trials.’

Does that mean Holly could be eating a plate full of mealworms this time next year?! Well, the This Morning star didn’t deny it as she simply said: ‘Thanks a lot,’ before signing off the show.

Obviously, fans went wild on Twitter with one writing: ‘@imacelebrity does this mean Holly’s gona be in it next year????’

‘They basically just confirmed Holly will be presenting again next year #ImACeleb,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Omg is that a hint that Holly is going to be one of the celebs next year?!?! #ImACeleb.’

Although it looks like Holly has no plans to return to Australia just yet, as she all but confirmed Ant will be back on the show next year.

Speaking live to her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield from the wrap party, Holly said: ‘It’s been a little bit of heaven. A one-off bit of heaven.

‘I’ve had the best time. It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before. Everything about it is completely bonkers.

‘The jungle itself is beautiful, the studio is beautiful, but apart from that, everything else is mad.’