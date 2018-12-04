Charming!

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! presenter Holly Willoughby left fans in hysterics when she joked that she would rather push Declan Donnelly off a cliff than kiss him in hilarious scenes from last night’s show.

During the episode, Sair Khan, 30, Emily Atack, 28 and Fleur East, 31 were playing a game of ‘snog, marry and push off a cliff’ as they completed their chores.

While Fleur admitted she would most like to kiss Nick Knowles, Emily admitted she would marry James McVey and Sair revealed she would kiss Noel Edmonds – much to the disgust of Rita Simons.

Shortly after, the cameras cut to Holly, 37, who explained that she had been playing the game with some of the crew.

‘Marry, snog, push off a cliff, I actually played it with some of my girlfriends on the crew,’ she explained to Dec.

He retorted: ‘You’ve made friends with the crew? Why would you do that?

‘Was there a place for yours truly in this little game of snog, marry, push off a cliff?’

Holly replied: ‘Of course there was,’ before Dec asked: ‘And where did I end up?’

Jokingly Holly told him: ‘At the bottom of a cliff.’

But, 43-year-old Dec wasn’t having any of it as he quipped: ‘I find that very hard to believe, very hard.’

Taking to Twitter, fans revealed they were in hysterics over the onscreen banter on last night’s show.

One wrote: ‘Just caught up on I’m a celeb, OMG Holly Willoughby & Dec had me in stitches when discussing snog, marry & push off a cliff.’

While another tweeted Ant and Dec’s joint account, saying: ‘I am loving you & @hollywills together, you’re so funny. The camp mates have been such a good laugh. Brilliant show as ever Dec. #imaceleb’

We must admit, we love the new presenting duo!

Words by Becky Waldren.