Things got emotional over on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! last night when the campmates were reunited with their loved ones.

They may have only been away from home for a couple of weeks, but just days away from the final and the families of the remaining celebs were brought in to lift their spirits.

And there was one particular moment which had viewers – and host Holly Willoughby – reaching for the tissues as fan-favourite Harry Redknapp finally came face-to-face with wife of 50 years Sandra.

Football manager Harry has been very vocal about how much he missed his other half since entering the I’m A Celebrity Jungle. And as the pair hugged following three weeks apart, the 71-year-old was left visibly choked up.

The show then crossed back to the studio where Holly, 37, could be seen leaning on the desk in floods of tears next to co-host Declan Donnelly.

She sobbed: ‘I’m gone. It was just amazing. The bit where Harry saw Sandra was just some of the best television I’ve ever seen.’

Dec then joked: ‘And that’s the second time she’s watched it.’

Before mum-of-three Holly continued: ‘And then to have to say goodbye…’

Clearly the This Morning star wasn’t the only one moved by the adorable moment, as one fan wrote on Twitter: ‘Wow. So emotional. Harry and Sandra are just too much.’

‘A love like Harry and Sandra is every thing just couldn’t stop crying with happiness. #relationshipgoals right there,’ wrote another.

While a third added: ‘Don’t think I’ve ever felt so emotional, watching Harry meet Sandra honestly, what a mess @imacelebrity.’

Elsewhere on the show, Fleur East’s sister, Keshia, paid her a visit; while James McVey’s girlfriend, Kirstie, surprised him. Emily Atack was reunited with her mum, Kate, and John Barrowman’s husband, Scott, joined him in camp.

Right, excuse us while we go and watch Harry and Sandra’s reunion for the 20th time.