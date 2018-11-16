We're excited, you're excited... everyones excited!

The official I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trailer has been released ahead of Sunday’s launch night – and we’re in the mood for all things jungle!

With Holly Willoughby joining Declan Donnelly in Oz for the very first time, the clip is out first taste of the lovely lady in Jungle Jane mode.

And the 37-year-old opted for a very suitable outfit for the clip, rocking a snakeskin skirt and cobra patterned tee.

Speaking in the trailer, 43-year-old Dec said: ‘The wait is almost over and the adventure of a lifetime is about to begin for 10 familiar faces. Sorry, eleven familiar faces, you’re in the jungle!’

Excitedly, Holly then replied: ‘I know! How did I get here? Help me! It’s so exciting!’

Holly has joined Dec Down Under in temporary replacement of Ant McPartlin, who decided to opt out of this years series following a battle with some personal issues.

Recently sending a video from the Ozzy outback to her This Morning co-host, the mother-of-three told Phillip Schofield that she was ‘settling in’ with the new crew.

‘It’s only me! In the Australian jungle,’ Holly said. ‘So I’ve arrived safe and sound, I’m settling into my new home.

‘It’s amazing here. It’s so beautiful. For somebody that’s not brilliant with nature, I’m sort of fitting in OK,’ she added.

Sympathising with the famous faces about to battle all the witchetty grubs and creepy crawlies, she then added: ‘If I’m feeling nervous, the celebrities must be even more nervous.’

This year’s full line-up will include the likes of James McVey, Rita Simons, and Emily Atack.

With rumours of Noel Edmonds also joining campmates, it’s set to be one heck of a series!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! kicks off Sunday 19 November on ITV at 9pm.