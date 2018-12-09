We suggest you look away if you're eating dinner right now...

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is almost over, but those pesky ITV producers had just about enough time to squeeze in three last trials.

And poor John Barrowman seemed to draw the short straw when he was tasked with chowing down on some classic Jungle delicacies. Enter the beachworms and bull’s penis.

Ah we’re going to miss this show…

Despite being offered up a kebab, some piping hot chips and even a cold Aperol Spritz, the WestEnd performer knocked back the worst ten platters of food we’ve ever seen.

And in what will go down as one of the most disgusting moments in I’m A Celebrity history, 51-year-old John managed to stomach a dead spider.

Even host Holly Willoughby lost her cool as she squealed: ‘What is that?!’, before adding: ‘Just swallow it!’ as John struggled to keep the creepy crawly down.

Fans at home were left horrified by the whole thing, with many left watching behind their hands.

One wrote on Twitter: ‘@imacelebrity poor John; I’m about to vomit watching it let alone eat those ghastly things!!!’

‘John Barrowman u ledge! #imacelebrity don’t know how he did that,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Cannot believe John managed to eat a spider. I’m close to puking just viewing this He’s faaaaabuloussssss #ImACeleb @imacelebrity.’

And there was plenty more where that came from…

Even Love Island star Chris Hughes was feeling a little nauseous while watching…

After completing the trial and winning a banquet for campmates Harry Redknapp and Emily Atack, John shocked Holly, 37, and Declan Donnelly, 42, when he joked: ‘I’ve just passed wind and it smells like spider and penis.’ LOL!

Well, we’re going to be having nightmares about that Bushtucker Trial for a long time.