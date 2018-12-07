Poor Anne!

Anne Hegerty was sent packing from the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! Jungle on Wednesday night just a few days before the final.

But while viewers at home were pretty shocked by The Chase star’s exit, it looks like host Declan Donnelly isn’t so sympathetic as he made a cutting joke during last night’s show.

After the opening credits, the 42-year-old turned to co-host Holly Willoughby, 37, and said: ‘So many questions, who’s going to watch them all light the fire? Who’s going to watch them all cook dinner?

‘And what about us two? We’ve got nobody to rule out on medical grounds anymore.

‘I might nip to the hotel and rule her out of something just for old time’s sake.’

Viewers at home found the whole thing hilarious, as one said on Twitter: ‘Dec and Holly are right. Who’s gonna watch people so stuff and not do trials now Anne’s gone? #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.’

Another added: ‘I love Dec he cracks me up #imaceleb.’

While a third agreed: ‘Dec saying he can’t rule Anne out of any more trials on medical ground #ImACeleb.’

And a fourth said: ‘Dec talking about Anne sitting there and being ruled out on medical grounds has me creasing already #ImACeleb.’

The Governess was in the Jungle for 19 days before she was kicked out earlier this week, but was ruled out of most Bushtucker trials on ‘medical grounds’.

Admitting she found the whole experience tough to handle, 60-year-old Anne has since spoken about ‘walking into hell’ when she arrived in camp.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: ‘I felt like we were walking in to hell and we got to Snake Rock and I couldn’t process it, the reality hit me and I was like ‘what have I done’.

‘I went into the BT the next morning and said “I quit” and they said ‘come back in a few hours’. I was a zombie in Snake Rock for the first 24 hours.’