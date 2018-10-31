The series begins in a matter of weeks...

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! line-up is always one of TV’s closest guarded secrets.

Although rumours always circulate ahead of the programme’s return to TV – nothing is ever officially confirmed until the famous faces head into the Aussie jungle.

And while the public aren’t privy to the information ahead of time, it turns out, neither are the spin-off show’s presenters.

Yesterday, I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp hosts Joe Swash, Scarlett Moffatt, and Joel Dommett appeared on This Morning, to discuss the show, before heading Down Under themselves.

And the trio revealed that they only find out the show’s line-up along with the rest of the country – because of a massive blunder Joe made last year.

Phillip Schofield asked the Extra Camp hosts: ‘So when do they tell you guys?’, to which Joel and Scarlett admitted, laughing: ‘We find out when everybody else does because of Joe’.

Joel then joked: ‘Imagine making him keep a secret!’

But it turns out that there’s truth to Joel’s cheeky jibe, with Joe Swash confessing why the show’s bosses have stopped letting him, Scarlett and Joel in on the line-up deets.

He confessed that last year: ‘I told my nan and my nan lives in Norfolk, but she went to the coffee shop, and this man asked her about it, and she told him everything. And he was from the Norfolk Gazette.’ Eek!

Silver fox Phil was floored by the admission, saying: ‘You gave away the line-up for I’m A Celebrity last year!’, while Joe joked: ‘It’s the best scoop the Norfolk Gazette ever had’, laughing at his epic mistake.

The trio will soon be heading of to Oz to begin preparations for I’m A Celebrity, which will begin in November.

No official start date for the series has been announced yet.

But Holly Willoughby, who will be filling in for Ant McPartlin this year, revealed that she’s busy preparing to move to Australia with her kids and husband Dan Baldwin.

She recently told the Mirror: ‘[I’m flying out] next week. I am currently doing loads of Christmas shopping and sorting out visas and sorting out flights and sorting out packing and I’ve got lots to pack because I’ve got three kids and a husband and a partridge in a pear tree.’

Sounds pretty hectic – good luck Hols!