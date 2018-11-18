Is love in the jungle air?!

The brand spankin’ new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! may have only just started, but viewers are already sensing some potential romance…

As the 2018 campmates arrived at their jungle sticks, viewers were left wondering if love was in the air for the final arrivals – Emily Atack and Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

The Inbetweeners star Emily and Hollyoaks actor Malique were welcomed into camp with a death-defying challenge – with both stars parachuting from a moving helicopter in the sky into the I’m A Celebrity camp.

However, the contestants are currently split into red and yellow teams, meaning Emily and Malique are in separate camps.

Just like star-crossed lovers, viewers have taken to social media to speculate whether the pair could form the first jungle romance of the series.

‘Surely there’s gunna romance between Malique and Emily too. Little cuteys,’ one shared.

Sharing a ‘love is in the air’ GIF, another added: ‘I see you Emily and Malique.’

One viewer is even hearing wedding bells, posting: ‘Malique and Emily. Wedding 2020. I called it first.’

‘Emily and Malique look good together,’ agreed another.

Romance is certainly on Emily’s mind, having revealed that she would be open to a good ol’ jungle flirt before heading to Australia.

‘I am single at the moment. And never say never [to finding a romance in the camp],’ she told The Sun.

‘We are in a situation where we are all not going to smell our best, nor look our best and I can’t really imagine it happening but hey, who knows?!’

Speaking of her upcoming ITV stint, the actress then added: ‘I have no idea how it is going to be but what I would say is that this is probably the most challenging thing I have ever done. But I am up for it.’

