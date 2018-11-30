Rather them than us!

Having whole-heatedly embraced jungle life, the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! celebrities are a bunch of *very* tough cookies.

And tonight’s edition of the hit ITV show is no different – with Rita Simons, Emily Atack, Fleur East and Nick Knowles all swallowing their fears (quite literally) for another totally gross eating challenge.

The four famous faces are put through their paces for the Rancid Race as part of the Immunity Games.

Currently, the 11 campsite stars are battling it out against each other to win immunity from the first elimination.

In tonight’s installment from the challenging tournament, the unlucky celebs are forced to down a pint of blended pig eyes – as demonstrated in a sneak peak from the show.

Dec explained: ‘This is blended pig eyes,’ before the four celebrities stepped forward to the starting line ready to chug the disgusting blend.

As Rita, Emily, Noel and Fleur all limbered up, Dec then added: ‘And the very best of luck to all four of you. This is for the first point on the board.’

Looking at the grim smoothie in front of her, Rita said: ‘I feel really ill. I feel ill already.’

‘God, that looks rough,’ Emily agreed.

Encouraging his campmates, John Barrowman heckled: ‘It’s a big luscious beer!’

At the sound of the Dec’s orders, the four jungle stars then launched themselves towards their grim fate – chugging back to suspicious looking substance with a united look of disgust.

Yup, rather them than us!

Yesterday, Harry Redknapp, Nick and John Barrowman faced the first challenge of the tournament – having been chosen by the public through their votes.

After completing the Deadly Dash challenge, all three became leaders of their respective teams.

It’s going to be one rough ride…